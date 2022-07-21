Touchet North Road will be closed again Friday, July 22, while crews, working on what will become a new stretch of U.S. Highway 12, finish minor work in that area.
Touchet North Road will close again Aug. 1-5 to allow the crews to finish tie-ins between the new stretch of highway and newly built local roads, according to Jackie Ramirez, the lead Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson for the project.
Crews will also set girders at the Cummins Road Bridge, one of the last bridges remaining in the project.
The new stretch of highway will be tied in with the rest of Highway 12 sometime in 2023.
These are the only road closures anticipated this summer while crews work to complete a stretch of four-lane highway that will replace a two-lane section of U.S. Highway 12 between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown, according to Ramirez.
The Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown stretch constitutes Phase 7 of an 8-part project to replace the two-lane Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla with a new four-lane highway, most of which has already been completed.
Major excavation on the embankment of Phase 7 is anticipated for completion by the end of July, and crews will begin placing crushed surfacing and paving the roadway.
The three remaining bridges that need to be completed, including at Cummins Road, Touchet River and Touchet Road, will be completed later this fall, Ramirez said in a prior interview.
Completion of the section between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown will leave only Phase 8 of the years-long project left to be completed, though Ramirez noted the legislature has not yet budgeted the funds needed for construction or to finish design work for Phase 8.
That final phase, which stretches between Wallula and Nine Mile Hill, will be the last step needed to complete the build out to a new four-lane highway.
The old two-lane highway will then become the responsibility of Walla Walla County, Ramirez said
