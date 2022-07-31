The hunt for Walla Walla’s next city manager, the highest non-elected position in the city, will soon be underway.
During a Wednesday, July 27, meeting, the Walla Walla City Council voted 6-1 to move forward with hiring firm Strategic Government Resources, a Texas-based organization, to attract candidates and make recommendations to the council. Final approval of the contract is anticipated for the next council meeting, Aug. 10.
Nabiel Shawa, who has served as the city manager since 2009, is expected to retire at the end of February 2023.
Walla Walla has a “weak mayor” system of city government, meaning a hired city manager or administrator takes on most of the executive roles typically thought of as the domain of the mayor, while the mayor is a partially ceremonial position and is appointed from among the voting members of the City Council.
Council member Ted Koehler, the sole negative vote Wednesday, appeared exasperated that the city was not starting the process by looking internally for the next city manager. While he made no reference to any particular employees, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, who became the public face of Walla Walla during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been expected to be a possible successor to Shawa since she became the city’s No. 2 administrator in July 2020.
Mayor Tom Scribner, in reply, assured Koehler that city staff would be up for consideration during SGR’s search, but said he felt it was appropriate to start with a wide search.
“I think the public should know we take seriously selecting the best of the best,” Scribner said. “It may be internal. We will find out.”
The contract with SGR is expected to cost between $30,000-40,000. Presuming the contract is approved in August, SGR will interview city officials to determine what they’re looking for in a city manager and put together criteria for potential candidates.
SGR will then narrow the number of applicants to a short list of between 8-12 candidates, and council members will interview each to narrow the list further to three to five finalists.
Those finalists will then be brought to Walla Walla, likely in November, to meet in-person with council members, department heads and the public. Council members are to put forward a diverse list of city residents who will provide feedback on the finalists.
SGR was selected from a list of five potential hiring firms, including Walla Walla-based Express Employment Professionals and California-based Bob Murray and Associates, which led the hiring search for Walla Walla’s new police chief. The recommendation to choose SGR was made by a three-member subcommittee made up of Scribner, Deputy Mayor Steve Moss and Council member Gustavo Reyna.
Council member Rick Eskil inquired about why Bob Murray and Associates was not selected, despite their recent work that resulted in the hiring of Chief Chris Buttice from within the city police department earlier this year.
That organization didn’t perform particularly well when compared with other potential firms, said Moss and Scribner.
“I didn’t have them even in the top two based on the written material and how they presented in the Zoom interview,” Scribner said.
By comparison, SGR’s presentation impressed the members of the subcommittee.
“It was a clear choice,” Moss said.
