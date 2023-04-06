College Place Mayor Norma Hernández’s state of the city address before the City Council on Tuesday, April 4, painted a picture of a growing community, and one that’s facing many of the same challenges as other urban areas.
College Place is continuing to see new development of businesses, residential and other types of housing, though affordability is a challenge. Inflation and availability of contractors also are impacting economic development and infrastructure projects.
Community engagement is strengthening, Hernández said, with events like the College Place Farmers Market, Movies at the Park, Fall on the Avenue and Light up the Avenue returning in 2023.
Hernández said the renovation of Lions Park will be the biggest community project in 2023.
The budget adopted for 2023 sees the city spending $62.7 million against revenue of about $61.66 million to continue delivering essential services, encouraging housing and development, and upgrading roads, community parks and more.
Here are some highlights from the state of the city. A video of Hernández’s address is available at the College Place YouTube page.
Development
Several businesses relocated or expanded to College Place in 2022.
Walla Walla coffee spot Hot Mama’s Espresso opened a new location at 900 College Ave., occupying the space that had been Classy Chassy car wash, next door to Windshield Doctor, and the Goodwill thrift store relocated to 1017 N.E. C. St.
Plus, the newest BestMed Urgent Care location opened in January after work at 1225 S.E. Commercial Drive through 2022.
The city issued 12 commercial permits in 2022.
More development is coming in 2023, including the anticipated Chipotle at the former Chase Bank property.
Hernandez said another fast food tenant and some hotels are interested in going up in that same area.
In 2023, the city will also continue to look at tax increment financing, a finance tool used to spur economic development, Hernández said.
Housing
Housing affordability and availability are still challenges for the city, Hernández said in her address.
In 2022, the city issued permits for six single-family residential units, about a fifth of the 29 issued in 2021. Two permits for accessory dwelling units were also issued.
She said the city updated zoning regulations for manufactured homes, simplified the zoning code for developers and changed the code to allow for multifamily housing in commercial districts.
The city plans to take a look at “missing middle” and affordable housing in 2023.
The Whispering Creek development near Southeast Eighth Street and Whispering Creek Court was a key addition in 2022, with more developments on the horizon in 2023, Hernández said. Additional housing is planned for the Villages at Garrison Creek, Villages at Fort Walla Walla, Deer Meadows and more.
“We are coming up with (and) working on as many creative ways of reducing the cost of housing and adding to our supply stock,” Hernández said.
Emergency services
As the city grows, the need for emergency services seems to be growing, as well.
Hernández said fire and emergency medical service calls increased from 1,850 in 2021 to 2,046 in 2022
Police service calls increased from 8,055 in 2021 to 11,011 in 2022, according to the mayor’s presentation.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said the total case count increased, as well, from 585 to 614. This is not surprising, he said.
“As a growing community, we are growing and thriving in our community, so we're gonna see this increase naturally,” Tomaras said.
Other numbers for arrests, tickets and traffic stops held steady when compared to 2021. There were 333 arrests and 2,032 traffic stops in College Place in 2022.
