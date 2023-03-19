A recent report by the Office of the Washington State Auditor found weaknesses in Walla Walla County’s internal controls for federal funds used in 2021 to provide rental assistance and other services to those affected by the pandemic.
Internal controls are generally used to ensure that contractors and fund recipients are eligible to participate in and are effectively carrying out federal programs.
The report, published Monday, March 13, reviewed financial statements and major federal award programs in 2021.
The investigation found that the county did not sufficiently screen paid contractors or monitor fund recipients tasked with distributing rental assistance to households throughout the community.
The county also was operating under standards of conduct and other policies that were not up to the federal standard, according to the report.
There are no questioned costs, and the county ultimately was found to be in compliance with the requirements for the federal programs, but the deficiencies put the county at a greater risk for noncompliance and loss of federal funds.
State Auditor Pat McCarthy recommended that Walla Walla County update its policies to match federal requirements, screen contractors before awarding funds and monitor recipients as required.
Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin attributed the county’s shortcomings to challenges with staffing, training and difficulty managing large amounts of federal funds as part of the COVID-19 response.
Martin said the public should understand that no money was found to be missing or misappropriated. The findings were all procedural.
“It potentially could have been a problem because we weren't doing it the way we were supposed to, but in this instance, none of that was found — it was just poor procedure,” she said.
To address the issues raised in the audit, the county plans to hire a consultant to update its policies and procedures and train the staff in managing and monitoring federal funds, she said.
The audit
When a local government spends more than $750,000 in federal assistance in a year, such as Walla Walla County did in 2021, the state conducts both a financial and federal audit of the agency.
Financial audits look at whether the government’s financial statements accurately reflect its operations and spending, while federal audits determine whether the government complied with federal funding requirements.
Both types of reports are used to provide information about the county’s financial condition.
The federal audit looked at four federal programs in Walla Walla County in 2021: the Coronavirus Relief Fund; the Emergency Rental Assistance Program; Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds; and Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of the Treasury programs were selected because they exceeded $750,000 apiece. Together, they accounted for $7.4 million of the $11.9 million the county spent in federal assistance in 2021.
The funds were used to support pandemic-related programs, including eviction prevention, rental assistance and quarantine and isolation housing, as well as to make up revenues lost by the county and cover other COVID-19 expenses.
Similar audit reports have been released for 36 of Washington's 39 counties since August 2022. Each one reviews the financial statements and federal programs in 2021, and many take a specific look at COVID-19 programs because of the influx of related federal funds.
Walla Walla County has the most findings of any county thus far with five, but internal controls for federal programs were found to be insufficient in at least 15 other counties.
The investigations also turned up other types of findings in other counties.
Walla Walla County findings
The state audit found weaknesses in Walla Walla County’s internal controls that are generally used to ensure that contractors and fund recipients are eligible to participate in and are effectively carrying out federal programs.
The report said the county failed to screen contractors, tasked with providing quarantine and isolation housing and other COVID-19-related services, to ensure the contractors were eligible to receive federal funds.
According to the report, the county made two months of payments to a contractor before checking its suspension and disbarment status, a step that’s required for contractors paid more than $25,000.
The county failed to verify that five other contractors paid $25,000 or more in 2021 were not suspended or disbarred, the report said.
The county eventually verified that all contractors were not suspended or disbarred, according to the report, so there are no questioned costs, but if a contractor had been ineligible, any funds they received could have been reclaimed by the federal agency that awarded them.
The investigation also found that the county failed to monitor fund recipients tasked with distributing rental assistance to households throughout the community.
Without the monitoring, the county was unable to confirm only eligible households received assistance, the report said.
In the county’s response to this finding, county auditor Martin said a county employee did meet with the recipient on a weekly basis to address any questions or concerns about the program. She said the county also complied with a review conducted by the state Department of Commerce, the agency that passed the funds onto the county.
The report said, however, the county failed to perform a risk assessment of the recipient, which would have determined the appropriate monitoring level for the federal program.
Finally, the investigation found the county was operating under standards of conduct and other policies that were not up to the federal standard.
The policy used to procure fund recipients did not conform to restrictions required of federal programs and did not include the needed procedures for emergency purchases. And the county’s standards of conduct policy, which addresses conflicts of interest and actions of employees involved in selecting and awarding contracts, were not to the federal standard.
This policy was missing elements prohibiting government employees and officials from selecting or awarding funds if they have a conflict of interest and accepting gifts or favors from fund recipients. It was also missing disciplinary actions for violating those standards, the report said.
County response
In its written response to the audit, the county cited challenges with staffing, training and difficulty managing large amounts of federal funds as part of the COVID-19 response. Employees were not aware of the risk assessment, monitoring and screening requirements, according to the response.
County auditor Martin said every state audit is an eye opener, whether there are findings or not.
“Sometimes we don’t like state audit reports that look like this, but sometimes, maybe, they’re necessary to open our eyes and say, ‘Hey, we need to focus on doing this,’” she said.
Nancy Wenzel, the administrative director for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, said in an email that the office’s staff is committed to meeting expectations for all funding sources. Grants and tax revenue are needed to support community health, she said.
She said the department is a combined public health and human services department, one of about nine in Washington. The state has 35 health jurisdictions in all, she said.
“This combined work allows for efficient delivery of services but also adds complexity,” she said. “I am extremely proud of our staff, that on top of managing a pandemic, our staff was able to release over $4 million in rental assistance to our county.”
She said the community health department has a two-day training session scheduled in May for county employees. The Board of County Commissioners also approved the department moving ahead to seek a consultant for federal grant policy work and further training for employees.
The county commissioners, initially contacted Monday, March 13, did not respond to a request for comment by the publication deadline.
