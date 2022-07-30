Jacobs, the firm contracted to manage Walla Walla’s wastewater treatment plant, will hire, at its own expense, a contractor to repair damage to a building at the facility city officials say was caused by the firm's staffing turnover.
In May, the roof lifted off a building at the treatment plant due to a buildup of pressure that is believed to have been caused by a blocked overflow pipe. The building houses an anaerobic digester, which breaks down waste using bacteria.
As the digester overpressurized, the liquid began to rise until it lifted the roof off the concrete structure. Some safeguard alarms sounded to warn employees of the failure, but workers did not respond in time, according to city staff.
Jacobs assumed responsibility for the failure, which city utilities engineer Frank Nicholson said in an interview was due in part to significant staff turnover.
“There was just a huge turnover with COVID, and they’re having problems staffing like a lot of agencies are, but they’ve really stepped up,” Nicholson said. “They hired a new plant manager, hired about a dozen people recently.”
Nicholson noted these kinds of failures are not unheard of, pointing to a case from 2004 in which a sewage digester imploded and killed a Spokane sewer worker.
In 2008, a superior court judge ruled that CH2M, the firm that managed the plant, was liable for the implosion and ordered the company to pay more than $6 million to the families of the workers.
Walla Walla officials originally intended to select a contractor and have Jacobs reimburse the municipality for the repairs, and city engineers estimated the project would cost around $100,000. However, the only bid provided to the city was nearly $280,000, which the City Council rejected during a Wednesday, July 27, meeting.
“It’s a crazy bidding environment,” Nicholson said.
Now that the city has rejected the only bid it received, Jacobs will hire a contractor itself to perform the repairs.
