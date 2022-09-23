The cities of Walla Walla and College Place, as well as Walla Walla County, are facing pressure to tighten restrictions on the personal use of fireworks and to improve enforcement of existing bans.
However, those opposed to further restrictions argue that the use of fireworks is a patriotic display, that vendors work to prevent customers from circumventing local laws, and that further bans would not improve safety, if they could even be enforced.
Every year after the Fourth of July, elected leaders in Walla Walla County and its cities hear concerns from some residents who say that excessive fireworks are dangerous and a nuisance, especially for combat veterans.
“In years past we have said, ‘Yeah, it’s legitimate, maybe we should do something,’ and guess what?” said Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner during a July 13 Council meeting, addressing concerns from local residents. “Here we are, having not done anything.”
If restrictions around fireworks ultimately change — and it’s unclear whether they will — those restrictions would not come into effect for at least a year. This mean the earliest holiday impacted by potential new restrictions would be New Year’s Eve 2023.
Calls for change
At recent meetings of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, Walla Walla resident Paula Nichols confronted elected leaders with the experiences of her husband, Skip, a Vietnam veteran.
“I want to take you back more than 50 years,” Nichols said during a Sept. 19 meeting of the County Commission. “Sounds of explosions, smells of death, sights of bodies torn apart. A 19-year-old Marine, my husband, was serving his country.”
“Those horrific war sounds smells and sights would return now to haunt him,” Nichols continued. “Especially during holidays like the Fourth of July, when high intensity as well as illegal fireworks explode just as mortars and rockets did in Vietnam.”
There were a number of specific policy issues at play in complaints raised this year by residents, led by Nichols and fellow Walla Walla resident Suzie Hamburg Davis, and considered by public officials.
First, while the city of Walla Walla bans fireworks specifically designed to make noise or go more than 20 feet into the air, among others, the neighboring city of College Place and Walla Walla County allow any fireworks legal under state law. This includes sales in the county fairgrounds, where each year fireworks vendors set up their stands just outside of city limits and sell fireworks allowed by the county but not by the city.
The city of Walla Walla also allows fireworks to be used only on the Fourth of July, while College Place and Walla Walla County allow them to be discharged during certain hours starting July 1.
To clear up potential confusion for residents and to reduce the use of fireworks in the city of Walla Walla that are restricted by local ordinance, Nichols and Davis proposed that the county match the city of Walla Walla’s restrictions.
Second, Davis and Nichols also argued that law enforcement was not doing enough to enforce existing laws, neither with city police writing tickets for fireworks allowed in the county but not the city, nor county deputies writing tickets for fireworks illegal in the state and brought in from Idaho or tribal reservations.
“It’s their job,” Davis said at a July 25 County Commissioner meeting. “I have been told they don’t go after fireworks.”
In every venue where Davis and Nichols aired their concerns, however, the issue has been raised of how exactly to enforce even the restrictions that already exist, let alone tighter rules.
“Basically every law enforcement (agency) is short-handed right now,” Commissioner Jenny Mayberry said at the July 25 meeting. “Do you want them to be driving around enforcing the fireworks or driving around and enforcing, you know, all the domestic violence incidents happening during the Fourth of July?”
Advocating to elected leaders
Davis and Nichols first brought the issue of fireworks to elected leaders during the very first Walla Walla City Council met after the Fourth of July, during their regular July 13 meeting.
At the end of that meeting, while declining to come to a decision either way, the City Council agreed to take up the issue further, with Scribner commenting that it was time to stop kicking the can down the road.
At a joint meeting Aug. 22, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place — the latter of which has more lax restrictions — discussed the possibility of matching their fireworks ordinances so that there wouldn’t be confusion among residents.
Representatives from both cities discussed the difficulties of enforcing tighter fireworks restrictions, as well as the possibility of hosting a joint fireworks show or other display to help satisfy the public’s desire to celebrate.
After first bringing their concerns to the Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners in late July, Davis and Nichols returned Monday for a lengthier discussion of their concerns. Once again, they asked for the county to tighten its restrictions to match those of the city of Walla Walla, as well as to encourage county law enforcement to enforce existing or new restrictions.
On the latter point, commissioners once again raised the broad concern of whether it would be feasible to enforce tighter fireworks restrictions, pointing to what they believe is a lack of enforcement by the city of Walla Walla.
Further, Commissioner Greg Tompkins said that the County Commission was not the venue to call for more rigorous law enforcement.
“We have no control over law enforcement,” Tompkins said, adding that while the County Commission controls the Sheriff’s Office’s budget, he does not believe it can dictate how deputies enforce the law.
“If we did what you asked, that’s not going to stop the problem, unless you can get law enforcement on board, unless you get the prosecutors to prosecute and then the judges to sentence,” he continued. “Somebody still has to enforce it.”
County commissioners made no final decision during Monday’s meeting, instead saying the issue would be brought for further discussion and a potential vote during the upcoming meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
Fireworks vendors, fans speak outUnlike prior meetings, where most of the discussion of fireworks entailed concerns raised by Davis, Nichols and others, or issues with the feasibility of enforcement, the recent County Commission meeting also featured testimony from opponents of tighter restrictions.
Chris Price, owner of Bing Bang Fireworks which sets up at the fairgrounds each year, noted that all of the fireworks he sold complied with state laws, and that he worked to avoid selling fireworks that would be illegally set off within city limits.
“I train my employees and I tell them to ask where my customers are from, because I don’t want (a customer from the city) to buy something that they’re going to get in trouble for,” Price said. “That’s shady business. That’s not who I am.”
Price also pointed toward the United States’ long history of using fireworks as a patriotic display.
“Fireworks started 250 years ago in Jamestown,” he said. “That’s when we first started the freedom or the celebration of freedom in America.”
Price also questions how many people are bothered by the way fireworks are used in the area, saying in a brief interview that records he obtained showed there were 37 calls to the Walla Walla Police Department and four calls to the county Sheriff’s Office during the Fourth of July.
That is out of a population of over 60,000 county residents, he added.
Doug Huenergardt, who operated the Discount Fireworks stand, questioned whether tightened restrictions would actually decrease the use of illegal fireworks, or if it would simply drive customers to black markets or across state lines.
“If you limit it, you can’t control it as well,” Huenergardt said. “If they can buy somewhere here locally, where it’s all controlled, you’re going to have less problems with illegal stuff, because we don’t sell illegal stuff.”
