DAYTON — A group of Columbia County residents wants to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District, a move that library officials say would put Dayton Memorial Library and the services it provides in peril.
Dissatisfied with the library’s governing board and the outcome of recent attempts to remove select books from library shelves, residents are collecting signatures with the goal of putting the issue before voters in the Nov. 7 general election, as state law allows.
A rural library district like the one in Columbia County can be dissolved by a majority vote of county voters. The issue may be placed on the ballot if signatures are collected from 10% or more of the county’s registered voters.
Based on the number of voters registered ahead of the 2022 general election, community members will need at least 286 signatures to get the issue on the ballot. The citizens will have to file the petition with the library board 90 days ahead of the election. The number of signatures collected so far was not available.
Director of Library Services Todd Vandenbark said dissolving the rural library district would be a significant loss for the community members who use services currently offered by the library.
The library is funded primarily by the county’s property tax levy under the rural district library structure.
If the district is dissolved, state law says that library books and other printed materials would go to the state library.
The petition
Jessica Ruffcorn of Dayton is one of the residents working to collect signatures. She posted a photo of the petition to Facebook on Wednesday, March 1.
In her post, she said the library’s Board of Trustees is not working to address community concerns.
At a meeting in October, the board decided to keep 11 books dealing with issues of gender identity, sexual identity or anti-racism after requests for their removal and the ensuing review process.
Throughout that process and since, community members have voiced their views on the books and library policies at the monthly board meetings.
Dissatisfied with the response, the group is now putting their effort into collecting signatures.
“I know that losing a service like the county library is not what everyone hoped the outcome would be,” Ruffcorn said in the Facebook post. “It would be nice if it was able to work for our community needs and not against it. But we have given the director, the board, and even the commissioners over (seven) months to get this library back on track.”
Library director Vandenbark said in an interview that he has engaged with residents who have voiced concerns, and having diverse books in the library collection means the library can serve all residents.
“I answer all the questions they have to offer,” he said. “I try to explain that we serve everybody, of all persuasions. They are part of the customer base, as are people of other outlets and persuasions.”
Still, at the Monday, March 20, library Board of Trustees meeting, Ruffcorn offered the petition up to attendees during public comment.
“Clearly, that’s our only recourse anymore,” she said at the meeting.
She declined to comment for this article.
The reactions
Dayton resident Elise Severe said the petition is a drastic move by community members to shut down the library after failed attempts to remove books dealing with issues of gender identity, sexual identity or anti-racism.
“Now, because they're dissatisfied with the library board, they are pushing forward to defund and dissolve our community library,” said Severe, who is the chair of the local political action committee Neighbors United for Progress.
The PAC includes Democrats, Republicans and moderates who are aware of the efforts of extremists in Columbia County, Severe said.
She is concerned about the local impact of dissolving the rural library district.
“This whole nationwide movement of just banning books and defunding libraries is just really concerning,” she said.
Vandenbark said dissolving the rural library district would be a huge economic loss for the library and leave an impact on the community members that use its services.
The rural library district was formed in 2005 to fund Dayton Memorial Library using the county’s property tax levy. Previously, the library was funded exclusively by city tax dollars.
The county levy is the main source of income for the library district, supplying up to $472,600 of the $490,000 total income budgeted for 2023, according to the district's February financial report.
Those funds are used to operate the library, grow its collection and support various services.
The library offers much more than books, including access to the internet, hotspots, laptops and tablets; classes to teach people computer and job skills; community meeting space; passes to state parks and museums; family story time and other community events.
“It would be most unfortunate to lose the library,” Vandenbark said. “It increases literacy, and we offer services that people can't get anywhere else.”
Jay Ball, chair of the library board, said he does not believe the effort to dissolve the library will be successful.
“I’m not real worried about it at this time … I just don't think that (voters) want to dissolve it at this point,” he said. “We will fight it if that hits the ballot.”
He said the purpose of the district is to support the library, which has an important role in providing resources to the community.
“Everyone has their own example of what they think it could do better, but it's important in a lot of ways,” he said. “When people want to move to a community, they want to come to a community that has some resources. Not having a library would be a big negative thing, not just for the people who live here, but for future (residents).”
Columbia County Commissioner Marty Hall said he has not seen the petition and therefore isn’t sure whether he would support it, but collecting signatures to get the issue on the ballot is within the rights of county citizens.
“There's been a lot of turmoil over the library over the last several months, and that's unfortunate because libraries have historically provided a good service to a community, and there's no reason that ours can't do the same," Hall said.
The Board of Commissioners is responsible for appointing members to the library’s governing board, the Board of Trustees, and hiring the library director. The library board and director are responsible for overseeing the library's operations.
