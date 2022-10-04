Walla Walla County will have only one certified election administrator for November’s general election, short of the two required by state law, following the August resignation of Election Supervisor David Valiant.
However, state and county officials say the election process will continue unimpeded and there are no explicit consequences in state law for the shortfall. State elections officials also say they are unaware of any precedent where a similar situation has been used to legally challenge a county’s election results.
Election administrators who have been certified by the state of Washington work under county auditors and help to ensure that local elections are uniform across the state. The requirement for certified election administrators was created by the state in 1992 in response to a close legislative district race that went to a recount, where numerous inconsistencies and errors were detected that prompted a call for standardization across the election process.
The county had two certified election administrators during the primary elections in August, but is down to one after Valiant resigned after serving nine years as election supervisor, said county Auditor Karen Martin, whose office oversees county elections.
The remaining state certified administrator, Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan, was named election supervisor at the beginning of October.
The number of certified election administrators can vary wildly from year to year, Martin said. Last year, there were three, including Martin, with Bradshaw-Morgan expected to become the fourth by this summer. But Martin allowed her certification to lapse at the end of 2021, citing the time and expense to maintain certification and the surplus of alternative administrators at the time she made that decision.
“Trying to send four people to conference to keep up certifications was not necessarily practical,” Martin said in an interview. “You need to go to trainings, the election conferences run around $500 per registration and up — so I had not kept up my certification.”
The process to certify election administrators is a glacial one, Martin said, taking three years for someone new to go through the process. Re-certification is also not particularly flexible, requiring participation in a class that is offered by the Washington Secretary of State’s office annually.
One county employee is expected to complete that certification process this spring, when the elections class is next offered. If they pass, this would return the county to compliance with state law.
Due to the time lag to get new certified election administrators up and running and the relatively small size of the county’s staff, it will not be the first time that the county has failed to meet the state’s two-person requirement, Martin said.
It is not a particularly uncommon in other relatively small counties, either, she added, stating that Garfield and Whitman counties have also fallen short of the state requirements in recent years.
State election officials monitor elections staffing statewide, which can often be challenging for smaller counties with limited resources to keep additional staff on-hand in case of a departure, wrote Derrick Nunnally, Deputy Director of External Affairs for the Washington Office of the Secretary of State, in an email to the Union-Bulletin.
“The Office of Secretary of State will support the county however we can with the resources we have available,” Nunnally wrote in a follow-up email. “The office conducts regular check-ins with counties to ensure they have everything they need, and to answer any questions that might arise.”
