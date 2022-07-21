South Second Avenue was reopened in downtown Walla Walla early Thursday, July 21, after weeks of construction and delay due to snarled supply chains.
Only the base layer of asphalt has been placed, and the limited street striping is temporary, according to a release from the city.
After the above work is finished, South Second Avenue will be closed again while the final layer of paving and permanent striping is completed.
Work on new curbs and gutters will also continue on South Second Avenue, including placement of sidewalks, driveways, pavers, irrigation, electrical lines, lighting and traffic signals. Until the traffic signal is installed, the intersection of Second Avenue and Poplar Street will operate as an all-way stop.
Work on Second Avenue is part of a larger, three-phase project to renovate a stretch of roads in downtown Walla Walla. The first phase, Second Avenue between Alder and Birth, began in March and was expected to finish by July.
Phases 2 and 3, improving East Poplar Street between Fifth and Second avenues, and then from Second Avenue to Colville Street, is expected to be finished by November, according to a project plan posted by the city.
The current stage of the project has been slower than anticipated due to factors including critical components not being available when expected because of delays in their supply chains, city staff wrote in a release.
“We greatly appreciate the patience of the business owners and customers affected by these delays, and we ask residents to continue to help support these merchants,” staff wrote.
For more information about this and other current construction and pavement maintenance projects, visit gowallawalla.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.