Rep. Skyler Rude has announced he is running for a third term to represent the residents of the 16th Legislative District.
Due to recent redistricting efforts, the 16th Legislative District will include Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County during the upcoming elections. Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator.
If reelected, Rude said in an interview that he would prioritize reforms to K-12 education funding, revisiting police reforms he thinks were well-intended but poorly crafted, and reevaluating building regulations that drive up housing prices.
In addition, Rude said he will continue work to improve the Washington Death with Dignity Act, which allows for medical aid in dying for some terminally ill patients. While Rude notes the subject can be controversial, he stated that current regulations unfairly restrict rural patients from being able to access the same treatments as those living west of the Cascades.
Born and raised in the Valley and a graduate of Walla Walla High School, Rude is a member of the Blue Mountain Action Council board, the Washington State Leadership Board, and the Columbia Basin College EMS advisory board, he said in an interview.
He previously served as chair of the Walla Walla County Republican party and as a member of the Washington State Republican Party executive board.
Prior to running for election as a state representative, Rude worked for four years as legislative assistant for Maureen Walsh, then-state senator for the 16th Legislative District.
Though he has long been immersed in local Republican party politics, one of Rude’s top priorities in office has been to bridge the divide with state Democrats.
“My goal in going to Olympia, in part, was to try to kind of bridge the partisan divide that is just getting worse every year,” he said. “It was an opportunity to bring Democrats and Republicans together to talk to each other respectfully. Because surprisingly that doesn’t really exist in Olympia.”
Instead, Rude continued, Olympia’s political culture tends to silo legislators into their own parties, with relatively little cross-aisle collaboration. Soon after his first election, he started a bipartisan workgroup with colleagues from both sides of the aisle, an effort that was delayed but not ended by the onset of the pandemic.
With the pandemic waning, Rude said he is intent to kickstart those efforts in the coming year.
Those bipartisan partnerships have already helped Rude to get some of his legislative agenda passed, despite Democratic control in the state capitol.
When his earlier attempts to increase funding for charter schools was waylaid in budget talks, a Democratic colleague was pivotal in securing that funding during the recent legislative session.
“I think people need to put in more effort to build those bridges,” Rude said.
Among other accomplishments during his tenure in Olympia, Rude pointed to his work on legislation which extended a water banking scheme that incentives local water holders to conserve the resource, rather than risk losing their right to it.
Prior to the closure of Columbia Pulp, Rude worked to include language in a bill that would allow straw material from the facility to be used in making paper bags that could be used in grocery stores as single-use plastics were phased out.
Early on in his time as a legislator, he also sponsored House Bill 2762, which expanded peer support groups for Department of Corrections staff.
Rude also worked to change state law that excluded veterans from receiving tuition waivers if they were not honorable discharged due to now-defunct “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies.
