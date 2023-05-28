Weston's Budget Committee and City Council will review the proposed 2023-24 budget at a meeting on Wednesday, May 31.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Wednesday, May 31
• City of Weston Budget Committee & City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
