Weston's Budget Committee and City Council will review the proposed 2023-24 budget at a meeting on Wednesday, May 31.

Here's the week ahead in public meetings: 

Wednesday, May 31

• City of Weston Budget Committee & City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

210 E. Main St. in Weston

Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.

