Community members can find out how to get involved with the Athena Mainstreet Association by attending the group’s annual meeting at the Stahl Building on Monday, April 3.
The organization is looking to fill open positions including event coordinator, secretary, teen intern, social media manager and more.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, April 3
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Athena Mainstreet Association annual meeting, 6 p.m.
259 E. Main St. in Athena
No remote participation.
Details available on Facebook.
• City of Walla Walla Planning Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3nsf5yI.
• City of Milton-Freewater Planning Commission study session at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
8 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
Tuesday, April 4
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of Milton-Freewater Recreation Commission meeting, 5 p.m.
8 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Details available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
• City of College Place City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel.
Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
