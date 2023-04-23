The Walla Walla City Council will hear an update on the 2023 legislative session at a work session on Monday, April 24.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, April 24
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9:30 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Tuesday, April 25
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
31 S.E. Ash Ave. in College Place
Agenda available at bit.ly/40oZFJz.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, April 26
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, April 27
• Umatilla County Special Library District Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
425 S. Main St. in Pendleton.
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/43Lnuho.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
