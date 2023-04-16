The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners will consider signing onto a letter from the Eastern Washington Council of Governments to oppose the breaching of the four Lower Snake River Dams at a meeting on Monday, April 17.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, April 17
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Columbia County Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.
111 S. Third St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom.
Tuesday, April 18
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
No agenda available.
Thursday, April 20
• Waitsburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
184 Academy St. in Waitsburg
No agenda available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.