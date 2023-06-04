Community members can learn about a joint effort to create a Co(W)alla Creative District at two upcoming informational meetings in College Place and Walla Walla.
The meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Little Theatre, 1130 E. Sumach St. in Walla Walla, and Wednesday, June 7, at Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave. in College Place.
Washington state’s creative district program is a way to recognize and formalize areas of creative, cultural and economic activity. Creative districts are walkable areas certified by the state’s art commission, ArtWA, as places for people to enjoy the community’s arts and culture.
ArtWalla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation are partnering with Walla Walla and College Place for the initiative.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, June 5
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting 8:30 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9:45 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place Economic Development, Tourism, and Events Commission meeting, 5 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
• Athena-Weston School Board budget hearing and special meeting, 6 p.m.
375 S. Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
Tuesday, June 6
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of College Place City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
• Walla Walla School Board study meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.
• Co(W)alla Creative District meeting, 6:30 p.m.
1130 E. Sumach St. in Walla Walla
More information available at bit.ly/3WLcZaW.
Wednesday, June 7
• Co(W)alla Creative District meeting, 6:30 p.m.
801 S.E. Larch Ave. in College Place
More information available at bit.ly/3WPILUk.
Thursday, June 8
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 9 a.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
