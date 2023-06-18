The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners will discuss animal control and shelter services at a meeting on Monday, June 19, according to the agenda.
Though the Blue Mountain Humane Society announced in May that it would no longer be contracting with the county to provide animal control services, the agenda says the commissioners will be discussing a contract with the nonprofit.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, June 19
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
Tuesday, June 20
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board study meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.
Thursday, June 22
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 1 p.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Some meetings that regularly occur on the third Monday of the month were rescheduled because of the Juneteenth holiday.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
