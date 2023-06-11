Weston's City Council and budget committee will hear final comments and consider approving the city's 2023-24 budget at a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Memorial Hall.
The $6.6 million budget proposal addresses rising costs from inflation and includes Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster funds for the city's 2020 flood recovery.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, June 12
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 5:15 p.m.
161 Hanson Road in Touchet
Remote participation by Microsoft Teams. Agenda available at bit.ly/3Mn1t2l.
• Athena-Weston School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
375 S. Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
• City of Milton-Freewater City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
8 SW Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
Tuesday, June 13
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Dayton City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
111 S. First St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3KjH63l.
Wednesday, June 14
• City of Weston City Council meeting and final budget hearing, 6 p.m.
2210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.