The City of College Place Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 16, to discuss recent changes to the permitting of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

Here's the week ahead in public meetings:

Monday, May 15

• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.

311 E. Main St. in Dayton

Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.

• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 11:15 a.m.

314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla

Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.

• Athena-Weston School Board special meeting, 5:30 p.m.

375 S. Fifth St. in Athena

Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.

Tuesday, May 16

• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.

314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla

Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.

• Walla Walla School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.

364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla

Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.

• City of College Place Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m.

629 S. College Ave. in College Place

Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.

Wednesday, May 17

• City of Weston City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

210 E. Main St. in Weston

Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.

Thursday, May 18 

• Waitsburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m.

184 Academy St. in Waitsburg

No agenda available.

Don't see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.

Kate Smith is the government reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She is passionate about connecting people to policy in storytelling that is thorough, fair and compassionate. She follows local elections, budgets, policy decisions and more affecting residents throughout the Walla Walla Valley, southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. She previously reported on city government, health, housing and more in Yakima. 

Post a comment