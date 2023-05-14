The City of College Place Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 16, to discuss recent changes to the permitting of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, May 15
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 11:15 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Athena-Weston School Board special meeting, 5:30 p.m.
375 S. Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
Tuesday, May 16
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.
• City of College Place Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, May 17
• City of Weston City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
Thursday, May 18
• Waitsburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
184 Academy St. in Waitsburg
No agenda available.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
