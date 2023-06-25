The City Council will again be discussing changes to Walla Walla's multifamily housing tax exemption program, first in a study session on Monday, June 26, and then at a public hearing on Wednesday, June 28.
The MFTE program allows the city to give temporary property tax exemptions for the creation of multifamily housing units through new construction, conversion or renovation.
The city postponed discussion of the program in May to look into the effect of the program on tax collection.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, June 26
• Milton-Freewater School Board special meeting, 8 a.m.
1011 S. Mill St. in Milton-Freewater
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/y9ry8v9t.
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• City of Weston Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Elliott Memorial Park, South Water Street in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Columbia County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.
111 S. Third St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom.
Tuesday, June 27
• City of Milton-Freewater City Council special session, 8 a.m.
722 S. Main St. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
31 SE Ash Ave. in College Place
Agenda available at tinyurl.com/5ay332ac
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, June 28
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
