Downtown Streatery Rules
The streatery in front of Bacon & Eggs on Main Street was at capacity on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

Walla Walla's City Council will review the results of a parking study and review an economic analysis of street eateries, also called streateries, that were constructed during the pandemic at a Monday, April 10, work session.

Here's the week ahead in public meetings: 

Monday, April 10

• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m.

311 E. Main St. in Dayton

Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.

• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.

314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla

Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.

• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.

15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla

Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.

• Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 5:15 p.m.

37 Jade St. in Walla Walla

Remote participation by Microsoft Teams. Agenda available at bit.ly/3Mn1t2l.

• Athena-Weston School Board budget meeting, 5:30 p.m., and regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.

375 S Fifth St. in Athena

Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.

• City of Milton-Freewater City Council meeting, 7 p.m.

8 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater 

Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.

Tuesday, April 11

• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.

314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla

Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV

• Dayton City Council meeting, 6 p.m. 

111 S. First St. in Dayton 

Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3KjH63l.

• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.

629 S. College Ave. in College Place

Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.

Wednesday, April 12 

• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 9 a.m.

310 A St. in Walla Walla

Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.

• City of Weston City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

2210 E. Main St. in Weston

Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.

• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.

15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla

Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.

