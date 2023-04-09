Walla Walla's City Council will review the results of a parking study and review an economic analysis of street eateries, also called streateries, that were constructed during the pandemic at a Monday, April 10, work session.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, April 10
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 5:15 p.m.
37 Jade St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Microsoft Teams. Agenda available at bit.ly/3Mn1t2l.
• Athena-Weston School Board budget meeting, 5:30 p.m., and regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
375 S Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
• City of Milton-Freewater City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
8 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
Tuesday, April 11
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Dayton City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
111 S. First St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3KjH63l.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, April 12
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 9 a.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
• City of Weston City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
2210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
