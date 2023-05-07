The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners and Walla Walla City Council will consider joining a regional Opioid Abatement Council at meetings on Monday, May 8.
The council would oversee the spending of funds that were awarded as part of a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies. The funds would be used for opioid treatment, prevention and research efforts.
Once formed, the regional council would include representatives from the Greater Columbia Regions, including Columbia County, Walla Walla County, Whitman County, Yakima County and more as well as several municipalities, including Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, May 8
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session, 12:45 p.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 5:15 p.m.
37 Jade St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Microsoft Teams. Agenda available at bit.ly/3Mn1t2l.
• City of Weston City Council special meeting, 6 p.m.
2210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Athena-Weston School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
375 S. Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
• Milton-Freewater School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
1011 S. Mill St. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at tinyurl.com/y9ry8v9t.
• City of Milton-Freewater City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
8 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
Tuesday, May 9
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board study meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.
• Dayton City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
111 S. First St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3KjH63l.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, May 10
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, May 11
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 9 a.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.