College Place City Council members will hear from city attorney and prosecutor Rea Culwell about housing bills passed during the 2023 legislative session at a workshop on Tuesday, May 2.
Council members will discuss the effect on local housing and continue a discussion about anti-camping regulations and homelessness initiated at a January meeting.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, May 1
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9:45 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of College Place Economic Development, Tourism and Events Commission meeting, 5 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Tuesday, May 2
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of College Place City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
