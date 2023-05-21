The Walla Walla City Council will revisit tax increment financing at its study session on Monday, May 22, meeting with a potential consultant who would map out a finance district and plan next steps.
City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager Bob Francis and Finance Director Jean Teasdale selected Tiberius Solutions as the top option for making the plan.
The council will consider approving a $65,797 contract for the work on Wednesday, May 24.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, May 22
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Tuesday, May 23
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, May 24
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, May 25
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 1 p.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
