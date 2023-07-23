Walla Walla is taking steps to incorporate tax increment financing to spur local economic development, and City Council members have a chance to ask questions about the process for creating a tax increment area at a study session on Monday, July 24.
The city has contracted with Tiberius Solutions to help create the district, and the consultant will share more information about the process at the meeting.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, July 24
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Tuesday, July 25
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
31 SE Ash Ave. in College Place
Agenda available at tinyurl.com/5ay332ac.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, July 26
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, July 27
• Prescott School Board budget meeting, 7 a.m.
207 S. A St. in Prescott
Agenda available at bit.ly/3pZozDf.
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 1 p.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
