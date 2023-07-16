The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners will hear comments on the proposed Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program at a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
The proposal outlines priorities and projects planned for Walla Walla roads and bridges 2024-2029.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, July 17
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 8:45 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
Tuesday, July 18
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10:30 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/nhzmer93.
Thursday, July 20
• Waitsburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
184 Academy St. in Waitsburg
No agenda available.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
