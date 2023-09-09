The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Board of Directors will meet to discuss the volunteer appreciation dinner and vote on the volunteers of the year at a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
The 2024 fair ran from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, Sept. 11
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 12:45 p.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• College Place Economic Development, Tourism and Events Commission meeting, 5 p.m.
625 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
• Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Board of Directors meeting, 6:30 p.m.
363 Orchard St. in Walla Walla
Agenda available at bit.ly/3rbJFPh.
• Milton-Freewater School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
1011 S. Mill St. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at tinyurl.com/y9ry8v9t.
• City of Milton-Freewater City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
8 SW Eighth Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Agenda available at bit.ly/3U3AV7V.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
625 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• City of Weston City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, Sept. 14
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 9 a.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
