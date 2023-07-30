Walla Walla County's Emergency Management Executive Board will review a proposed change to membership fees at a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The board is looking at changing the fees paid by participating jurisdictions to maintain an ending balance of 15% of the annual budget, according to the meeting agenda. Billing would be based on the percentage of property values for each municipality.
The emergency management office services Walla Walla County, Walla Walla, College Place, Prescott and Waitsburg.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, July 31
• Waitsburg School Board special meeting, 6 p.m.
184 Academy St. in Waitsburg
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/3m5ure3s.
• Weston Community Development Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.
206 S. Water St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Weston Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Elliott Memorial Park, South Water Street in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
• Walla Walla County Emergency Management Executive Board meeting, 3 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3OzGWYW.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.