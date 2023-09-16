The Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors will consider making changes to the district's policy on boundaries between staff members and students at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The proposed changes were drafted after an investigation into a possible grooming incident between an elementary student and paraeducator.
At a meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Wade Smith said the updated policy would improve reporting mechanisms, promote the use of the Safe Schools reporting line, provide a more extensive list of boundary invasion violations and spell out a clear expectation for students and staff to immediately respond to reports and take them to the human resources department.
The policy would also include an annual training for staff that can be accessed by students, parents and coaches. Currently, the district provides training once every three years, which is what the state requires.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, Sept. 18
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Athena-Weston School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
375 S. Fifth St. in Athena
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3ZPys2c.
• Columbia County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.
111 S. Third St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• Walla Walla School Board study meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/z9kjb2bj.
Thursday, Sept. 21
• Walla Walla Hearing Examiner hearing, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/45U1qll.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.