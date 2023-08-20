The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners will interview three applicants for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.
The county was looking to fill three seats representing agriculture, business and industry, and the city of Walla Walla on the board that develops solid and hazardous waste handling programs and policies for conservation and environmental protections.
Each seat drew one applicant, according to the agenda packet. Carlan Bradshaw applied for the city of Walla Walla seat, David Dressler applied to the seat representing the business industry, and Andrew Dressler applied to the seat representing the agriculture industry.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, Aug. 21
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 11:30 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place Lodging Tax Advisory Committee special meeting, 3:30 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
• Walla Walla City Council work session, 4 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
• City of Weston City Council executive session at 4 p.m. and special session at 6 p.m.
210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Columbia County Rural Library District Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.
111 S. Third St. in Dayton
Remote participation by Zoom. Agenda available at bit.ly/3OKGlm2.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• College Place School Board meeting, 6 p.m.
31 SE Ash Ave. in College Place
Agenda available at tinyurl.com/5ay332ac.
• City of College Place City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
629 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Walla Walla City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.
15 N. Third Ave. in Walla Walla
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city website. Agenda available at bit.ly/3UqTnaP.
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Port of Walla Walla Commission Meeting, 1 p.m.
310 A St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation via Go To Meeting. Agenda available at bit.ly/3GoDICY.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
