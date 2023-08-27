The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will meet with Public Works to discuss the county's ADA transition plan at a work session on Monday, Aug. 28.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, Aug. 28
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• City of Weston Planning Commission meeting and work session, 1 p.m.
210 E. Main St. in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 1:15 p.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m.
314 W. Main St., Room 203 in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by WebEx. Agenda available at bit.ly/3JJxkqV.
• City of Weston Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Elliott Memorial Park in Weston
Agenda available at bit.ly/3zHMIzw.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.