College Place City Council members will discuss changing the city's utility billing process so consumption charges and base fees are both billed for the previous month.
The change would make the billing process less complex for staff and consistent with other local jurisdictions, as well as provide a one-time cost saving to residents, according to the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 5 workshop.
Currently, a customer's bill includes the usage fees for the previous month and the base charge for the upcoming month.
Here's the week ahead in public meetings:
Monday, Sept. 4
Government offices closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
• Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m.
311 E. Main St. in Dayton
Agenda available at bit.ly/42CA2XM.
• Walla Walla School Board study meeting, 5:30 p.m.
364 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Remote participation available by Zoom. Agenda available at tinyurl.com/nhzmer93.
• City of College Place City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m.
625 S. College Ave. in College Place
Remote participation by Zoom, meeting livestream on the city YouTube channel. Agenda available at bit.ly/3TJ98JH.
Don’t see a meeting on this list? Notices for public meetings may be emailed to news@wwub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.