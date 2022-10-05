Faced with potentially $120 million in upgrades to its sewage treatment plant, the city of College Place is considering partnering with the city and port district of Walla Walla.
Combining wastewater treatment systems would reduce costs and increase efficiencies, and is technically possible, according to a recent study. But questions remain: Would College Place become a customer of Walla Walla, or would the two cities enter into a co-ownership agreement? And are the benefits worth the downsides?
“There are severe drawbacks (with either option),” said College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello during a Tuesday, Oct. 4 work session. “No solution on this is the best one, but we have to choose one.”
Why consider a partnership?
Both cities are on the cusp of having to make significant investments to their wastewater treatment plants, making this a unique opportunity to consider a partnership, according to a College Place staff report.
In May, the city of Walla Walla approved $7 million in improvements for its wastewater treatment plant, in large part to replace aging equipment and to stay abreast of state requirements.
The city also projects its wastewater treatment plant will reach capacity for organic pollutants by 2027 and must consider what upgrades are needed to increase capacity as population and industry grows.
While all three local governments are muddling the pros and cons of a partnership, College Place faces the hardest deadline. It needs to come to an agreement by the end of the year or else go it alone in order to comply with tightening state environmental requirements.
College Place’s wastewater treatment system, built in 2001, discharges treated effluent into Garrison Creek from in November to and ending in either March or April. During the rest of the year the effluent is used for irrigating crops, though some discharge continues into Garrison Creek.
Every five years, the city must renew its permits to discharge into the creek with the state Department of Ecology, which has become increasingly strict about the amount of pollutants that can be discharged. The city must come into compliance with those stricter requirements by 2024.
If College Place decides to go it alone and continue to process its own wastewater, it would need to invest approximately $26 million into “Phase 1” system upgrades to meet those state requirements. The city has secured what staff have called a “generous” offer from the Department of Ecology to fund those improvements, amounting to a $10 million grant and $16 million in low-interest loans.
However, College Place needs to sign off on that offer from the Ecology Department by the end of this year in order to complete construction by the end of 2023.
Complicating matters, however, are possible future environmental restrictions, which are still undetermined but could amount to two more upgrades to the College Place wastewater system costing upwards of $60 million each. Between the three phases, the improvements could cost around $150 million in total.
If College Place enters into a partnership to send its wastewater to the city of Walla Walla instead, however, it could instead make improvements to its current system amounting to $13 million, plus another roughly $13 million to actually connect to the neighboring city’s treatment plant, according to city staff.
A partnership also would eliminate discharges into Garrison Creek as well as the possible future need for an additional $120 million in upgrades.
For the city of Walla Walla, the benefits of a regional partnership are in many ways more straightforward, allowing the city to benefit from an economy of scale.
More customers would allow costs to be broadly shouldered, and regional partnerships tend to be more attractive to the state legislature and state agencies deciding where funds should be allocated, Alex Fazzari, a manager with J-U-B Engineers, said during an August meeting with Walla Walla and College Place city leaders.
The Port of Walla Walla, which is a customer of the city of Walla Walla’s wastewater treatment system, has relatively distinct considerations from the cities.
Late last year, the city of Walla Walla implemented a new rate structure for wastewater customers, significantly increasing costs for “high-strength users,” which use the highest volumes of water and produce the most pollutants. The Port of Walla Walla and its various tenants collectively fall under this category, Fazzari said, though only two tenants would by themselves qualify as high-strength users.
The three-government partnership could offer several alternative solutions for the port, including allowing port tenants to be charged directly as separate customers, eliminating the high-strength surcharge for many of them.
Problems to be addressed
Creating a regional wastewater treatment partnership would not be a simple or painless process, however, city officials warn.
There are the immediate issues of governance: would College Place lose control over its wastewater system, simply becoming a customer of Walla Walla, or would some kind of co-governance agreement be agreed to?
There is also the issue of capacity. If College Place hooked into the Walla Walla wastewater system, it would increase overall effluent loads by approximately 20%, according to city staff.
That increase would cause the current system to reach capacity immediately rather than in 2027. A partnership would mean upgrades would be needed as the partnership came online, Fazzari warned.
There have been some hopeful signs that new pretreatment systems, such as the one recently implemented at the previously highly polluting Refresco bottling plant in Walla Walla, could markedly reduce the amount of treatment needed at the wastewater plant, but those systems are new, Fazzari added.
A rate structure would also need to be negotiated between the cities, and guarantees would be needed to ensure that College Place’s growth would not be impeded by the decisions of Walla Walla, Fazzari noted. If the cities join together with a regional sewer district, there would also be a host of other administrative hoops to jump through, he added.
“This really is a long term and deep financial commitment for our communities,” warned Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa during the August joint work session. “Once you put the system together, they can be broken back apart, but man, is it ever hard to do.”
What’s next?
The College Place City Council will further explore the feasibility of such a partnership later this month, and there are plans for leaders from both cities to meet in early November, Rizzitiello said.
However, time is running out to make a decision.
The process may be further complicated by the recent, surprise announcement that Rizzitiello’s counterpart in Walla Walla, Shawa, will be resigning effective Oct. 10, four months ahead of schedule.
“The wildcard in this, when we started this discussion, I thought we could work with Shawa until next February, so there’s also that vacuum over there now,” Rizzitiello told the College Place City Council during the Oct. 4 work session. “That wasn’t anticipated that at all.”
