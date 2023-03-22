The Port of Columbia wants public input as it looks to the future of Blue Mountain Station, the Columbia Walla Walla Railroad and more in Columbia County.
The port is working to update the Comprehensive Plan, a planning document that outlines port projects and sets goals for economic development in Columbia County.
The plan gives the public an idea of how funds will be used in coming years, detailing any improvements that will be made and new investments or projects on the horizon.
“The Comprehensive Plan is basically a roadmap of the land and facilities the port owns and takes care of on behalf of the taxpayers of Columbia County,” Port Commission President Seth Bryan said in a Monday, March 20, news release.
The port manages several community properties, including the Rock Hill Industrial Park, Blue Mountain Station, the Columbia Walla Walla Railroad and Lyons Ferry Marina.
Since January, the Board of Commissioners have met monthly with port staff and consultants to discuss where each of those projects is headed in the near future.
So far, the board has discussed ways to highlight local crops and collaborate with other regional organizations at Blue Mountain Station, add jobs to support the local economy, address the need for housing and consider the future of port-owned rail lines.
The board is also considering new ventures, such as buying a property in downtown Dayton.
Community participation is encouraged throughout the process, Bryan said in the news release.
“Your input can help ensure our work aligns with community priorities and continues to support the economy and quality of life for our entire county,” he said.
Residents interested in getting involved can attend the monthly workshops, held the second Wednesday of each month immediately after the 5 p.m. regular monthly meetings at 1 Port Way in Dayton.
Remote participation is also available, and meeting recordings are available at the port website.
Workshops will be conducted each month, at least through August, with a final report expected in September, according to the news release.
Public comment is accepted during board meetings but not during workshops, and written comments are accepted anytime.
The port’s Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2019.
