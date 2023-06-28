A petition to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District fell six signatures short of qualifying for the general election ballot, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Of the 282 signatures submitted by Dayton resident Jessica Ruffcorn, 101 were found to be valid signatures from qualified voters, Auditor Will Hutchens said in a letter to library board Chair Jay Ball on Wednesday, June 28.
Signatures from at least 10% of the county’s qualified voters were required to put the issue on the ballot. Qualified voters are those registered to vote in unincorporated areas of the county.
Based on the number of active voters residing in unincorporated areas of the county — 1,062 voters as of Thursday, June 22 — 107 signatures were needed to advance the issue to the ballot, the Auditor’s Office determined.
The petition effort missed the threshold by a half-dozen signatures.
Hutchens said he doesn’t see a way for the issue to make it to the ballot this year. The timeline wouldn’t allow it even if a new petition were started, he said.
The last day to get a measure on the ballot for the general election is Aug. 1, but the process outlined in state statute gives the Auditor’s Office up to 30 days to verify signatures and the library board additional time to file the measure.
“At this time, I do not see a viable option to get it on (the ballot) for the general election,” Hutchens said in an interview.
Board chair Ball said the letter from the Auditor's Office was a relief.
"It takes some pressure off of us," he said. "It looked like we were going to be facing a showdown in the November election. At this time, I don't know if that's going to happen, but it's still going to be hanging over our heads — there's always next year."
The board is in the process of searching for a new library director after Todd Vandenbark resigned.
Library assistant Ellen Brigham, who has a master's in library science, was appointed to serve as director in the interim, but Ball said the news that the petition failed this time around gives the board some breathing room with the search.
"You want to know the results of (the petition or) the election before you go out trying to hire somebody, most likely from the outside, that has to move, and then they don't have a job," if the district is dissolved, Ball said. "It doesn't change it a whole lot, but it does make it easier. We're plugging along."
Ruffcorn, who led the petition effort, did not respond to a request for comment sent to her email Wednesday morning.
Of the signatures that did not qualify, 144 came from Dayton voters, nine came from Starbuck voters, 15 came from people not registered to vote in Columbia County, nine signatures did not match the signature on record, two were duplicates, one was not signed in person and one was not legible, the office said.
Verifying signatures
Hutchens said three county officials who were trained in signature verification by the Secretary of State’s office — elections supervisor Cathy Abel, deputy auditor Jann Manwell and Hutchens himself — checked names, addresses and signatures on the petition.
“Using their own copy of the petition, each person canvassed the signatures independently, so as not to influence the others’ initial verification,” he said in a written document detailing the process.
The officials made a good-faith effort to find and verify signatures, checking them against those stored in the state’s voter registration database and searching individual street names or address numbers to find signers in the system, Hutchens said.
The group then compared their results, discussing and resolving any discrepancies, he said.
“I'm very comfortable with how the process went,” Hutchens said. “I know it's a close number, but we were very thorough, and we gave people the benefit of the doubt.”
He said his office also worked with Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack to ensure it was following the correct legal process.
Hutchens said voters should make sure their voter registration signatures are clear and their addresses are current. That can be done online — details at bit.ly/44hrOnW — or in person at the Auditor’s Office, 341 E. Main St. Suite 3 in Dayton.
“Those little details make a difference,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.