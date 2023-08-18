The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a virtual conversation about extreme weather readiness and resilience on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
EOC3 is a nonprofit based in Pendleton that hosts monthly Climate Conversations.
The August program, Adapting to Weather Extremes in Eastern Oregon, will feature Ed Townsend, science and operations officer at the NWS office in Pendleton.
The talk will address extreme heat, drought, wildfire and precipitation in eastern Oregon and Washington, as well as climate adaptation and expectations for extreme weather as conditions change, according to an email notice and flyer for the event.
The program also will address community readiness, responsiveness and resilience to extreme weather events.
“High-impact or extreme weather events have happened in Eastern Oregon in the past, and we are facing increasing risks as climate change makes extreme weather more likely,” EOC3 said.
Anyone interested in attending the event can email info@eoc3.org. A Zoom link for the event will be emailed to participants on Monday, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.