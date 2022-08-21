The first pavement is being poured on a new stretch of U.S. Highway 12 between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown, just wide enough to keep construction vehicles up off the underlying gravel base while work continues.
The new stretch of divided, 70 mph highway with two lanes in each direction will be tied in with the rest of Highway 12 sometime in 2023.
Crews will work until October to pave as much of the road as possible, before cold weather puts a pause on laying asphalt, said Jeremy Puetz, construction manager for Atkinson Construction, the company contracted to design and build the new highway section.
The few anticipated road closures caused by construction this summer are over, though drivers can expect more significant traffic disruptions next spring when crews start to tie the existing roadway into the project.
“That might make for a pretty hectic March and April heading into May, but then we might be able to get traffic on before that August.”
The Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown stretch constitutes Phase 7 of an 8-part project to replace the two-lane Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla with a four-lane highway, most of which has already been completed.
The three remaining bridges that need to be built, including at Cummins Road, Touchet River and Touchet Road, will be completed later this fall, according to Jackie Ramirez, the lead Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson for the project.
Completion of the section between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown will leave only Phase 8 of the yearslong project left to be completed, though Ramirez noted the legislature has not yet budgeted the funds needed for construction or design work for Phase 8.
That final phase, which would connect Wallula and Nine Mile Hill, will be the last step needed to complete the build out to a new four-lane highway between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
The old two-lane highway will then become the responsibility of Walla Walla County, Ramirez said.
