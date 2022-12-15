Milton-Freewater officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the city has been awarded an Oregon Parks and Recreation grant.
The new funding is slated for the “Playground and Paths” project at Yantis Park, which is home to the city’s pool, tennis courts, outdoor music venue, picnic shelters, play equipment, baseball fields and walking paths.
Numerous community events take place at the park during the year.
Public works technician Steve Patten said the money from the state will provide three main improvements to Yantis Park, including improvements to access for people with disabilities, paths and playground equipment.
Access improvements will meet federal requirements and include eight locations where curb ramps will be modified to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Crews also will replace damaged sections of the walking paths at Yantis Park and playground equipment will be upgraded.
New swing sets, two playground sets and a natural play area with logs and climbing boulders will be installed in the playground area, Patten said, noting all existing equipment will be removed.
The total project rings up at $190,000; the grant will cover $114,000 and the city will chip in with a minimum of $76,000 of in-kind or cash match, officials said.
The public is asked to weigh in on what playground equipment to purchase through a survey online in the red bar at the top of the screen at mfcity.com or on paper with survey forms found at city hall, the library or at the public works department, 501 Lamb St.
The next Milton-Freewater City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at the public library, 8 SW Eighth St. Residents are invited to attend and help decide parks and recreation priorities for the next five years.
For more information contact Patten at 541-938-8274 or send an email to steven.patten@milton-freewater-or.gov
