Palouse Street announcement

Palouse Street reopened to traffic Thursday, April 6.

 Contributed photo by Walla Walla

With lane markings in place, Palouse Street reopened to traffic Thursday, April 6.

The city announced the reopening with a reminder for drivers to proceed slowly and be patient as everyone becomes comfortable with the new street layout.

Two roundabouts were added at the intersections of Alder and Palouse and Poplar and Palouse. Palouse had been closed between Birch Street and alley south of Mill Creek.

Road reconstruction along Palouse was complete earlier this year, but the contractor had to wait for favorable weather conditions to add permanent striping to the roads.

The road surface was dry and temperatures were high enough as of Wednesday, April 5, allowing crews to complete the work, the city said.

Palouse Street announcement

Palouse Street reopened to traffic Thursday, April 6.

Poplar Street between Palouse and Colville streets was also expected to be open by the end of the day Thursday. Poplar Street east of Palouse will remain closed as work continues at the intersection with Alder.

All corridors affected by the project are expected to reopen to traffic in May, according to the project page.

Not familiar with roundabouts? The Washington state Department of Transportation has tips for navigating them.

Tags

Kate Smith is the government reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She is passionate about connecting people to policy in storytelling that is thorough, fair and compassionate. She follows local elections, budgets, policy decisions and more affecting residents throughout the Walla Walla Valley, southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. She previously reported on city government, health, housing and more in Yakima. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment