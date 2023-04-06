With lane markings in place, Palouse Street reopened to traffic Thursday, April 6.
The city announced the reopening with a reminder for drivers to proceed slowly and be patient as everyone becomes comfortable with the new street layout.
Two roundabouts were added at the intersections of Alder and Palouse and Poplar and Palouse. Palouse had been closed between Birch Street and alley south of Mill Creek.
Road reconstruction along Palouse was complete earlier this year, but the contractor had to wait for favorable weather conditions to add permanent striping to the roads.
The road surface was dry and temperatures were high enough as of Wednesday, April 5, allowing crews to complete the work, the city said.
Poplar Street between Palouse and Colville streets was also expected to be open by the end of the day Thursday. Poplar Street east of Palouse will remain closed as work continues at the intersection with Alder.
All corridors affected by the project are expected to reopen to traffic in May, according to the project page.
Not familiar with roundabouts? The Washington state Department of Transportation has tips for navigating them.
