With only one concert left in the Wine Country Amphitheater’s inaugural season, organizers and Walla Walla city officials are working to address some growing pains, namely traffic problems during the most popular shows.
Parking and traffic control were particularly strained on Aug. 17, when Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples took the stage at Walla Walla’s newest music venue, drawing around 4,000 attendees from around the region.
Numerous residents complained on social media about traffic backups along Second Avenue, which leads from the highway and downtown to the amphitheater.
“Any of these events with 4,000 people, there’s going to be traffic,” said Scott Daggatt, president of venue organizer W3 Entertainment, which last September was awarded a 25-month lease to operate the Veterans Memorial Golf Course and the new amphitheater.
“But we still think we can improve the situation,” he said.
The Maren Morris concert on Tuesday, Aug. 23, resulted in few if any traffic concerns on the roads leading to the site, and the upcoming Sep. 20 Jackson Browne concert is expected to perform similarly, Daggatt said. In part, this is simply because the shows had fewer attendees, putting less strain on local roads.
But Daggatt acknowledged that high-attendance shows, such as Raitt and Aaron Lewis earlier this summer, strained traffic in the area, and he recently met with city officials to discuss ways for the venue to prevent traffic problems in the future.
While some ideas might include temporarily converting turn lanes for venue traffic, some firm plans will have to wait until the end of the concert season in September, Daggatt said.
In the meantime, organizers have improved their parking processes, and city police have worked to improve traffic on city streets, which contributed to the lack of issues on Tuesday, said Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer.
“We did make some changes that I think helped get the flow going a little bit better,” Fulmer said.
While some residents have also expressed concerns about garbage left at the venue after shows, staff work to clean up all waste before golfing begins the following morning, Daggatt said.
