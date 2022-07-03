The Oregon-side of the Walla Walla Basin, located around Milton-Freewater, now has its own district in the Oregon Water Resources Department and with it a new watermaster.
Luke Martin is the watermaster of newly created District 23. He previously served as the assistant watermaster for District 5, which had covered both the Umatilla and Walla Walla basins.
As watermaster, Martin’s primary role is to ensure that water use in the Walla Walla Basin meets state regulations, he said in a brief interview.
“In the state of Oregon, and all the Western states, there’s a limited supply of water,” Martin said. “There’s often not enough to go around, so we have to be here to make sure the rules are followed.”
In 2021, the Oregon state legislature authorized the hiring of a number of new assistant watermaster positions.
Due to the extensive size of District 5 and the complicated stakeholders and regulations involved in the Walla Walla Basin, the North Central Region of the Oregon Water Resources Department decided to create a new district, put Martin in charge of it, and hire a replacement assistant watermaster in the now-smaller District 5.
The Walla Walla Basin is particularly complicated from a legal and jurisdictional perspective, said Chris Kowitz, manager of the state department’s North Central Region, who oversees the work of Martin and the watermasters of other districts within the region.
Much of the complication comes from decrees and adjudications that occurred in the first half of the 20th century, he noted.
These layers of complicating factors made it desirable to create a watermaster position focused only on these waterways, Kowitz added.
“It’s been on our wish list for some time now,” Kowitz said. “We were finally able to make that happen last year with the new position we received through the legislature.”
