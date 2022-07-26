WAITSBURG — A deal to sell the old City Hall here has fallen through, and the aging building is back on the market.
The would-be buyers of the building at 147 Main St. have backed out because of the cost to renovate it, according to City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe. The brick structure was built in 1889 as a bank, according to The Times of Waitsburg.
Waitsburg City Council is requesting proposals to purchase the building again between now and the council’s September meeting.
The city agreed at its Feb, 16, 2022, meeting to sell the building to Randy Hallowell of Walla Walla and his partners, who offered $205,000, according to past council minutes. Hallowell’s offer was one of two the city received in its first request for proposals.
Council members agreed in July 2021 to purchase its current location at 106 Main St. from Northwest Grain Growers for a new city hall.
At the time, Hinchliffe said the new building would be a “more cost-effective solution for our needs” in the long term. A year later, Hinchliffe said the move has been a good one for the city.
“We are really happy with it,” he said. “(It’s) easy to maintain and meets all our needs plus provides additional storage for public works.”
City leadership does not want the old, historic building to sit empty. According to Waitsburg’s Request for Proposals document, the city is “seeking a developer which will use the property in a way that will encourage economic development in the Waitsburg downtown area.”
The document describes the building as “redevelopment ready” and says it’s been a government building for the past 50 years. It sits on on 4,157-square-foot lot zoned for commercial use.
More information on the building, as well as requirements for submitting a proposal to purchase it, can be found by downloading the city’s Request for Proposals Document from the city’s website at ubne.ws/waitsburg.
