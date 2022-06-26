After record-breaking rains earlier this month, some Walla Walla County residents along Old Milton Highway south of College Place are still cleaning up yards, pastures and basements from flooding of the nearby Cottonwood Creek.
Many appeared at an unusually crowded meeting of the Walla Walla County commissioners on Monday, June 21, to express concern about the flooding and the conditions that seem to be making the area more prone to high-water events.
In an average year, Walla Walla sees a little less than 1.25 inches of rain during the entire month of June. During a single weekend between Friday, June 10, and Monday, June 13, an atmospheric river dumped nearly 2 inches, virtually guaranteeing that the month would become the wettest June on record, according to officials from the National Weather Service.
By around 10 a.m. that Monday, three days into a constant downpour, Neal and Ruth Brenner were visited by a neighbor who told them Cottonwood Creek appeared to have broken its banks and spilled out onto Old Milton Highway. By noon, their lawn was covered in water.
“And then shortly after that is when it just started running, just running,” Ruth Brenner said. “Depending on where you stood, it was knee deep, shin deep. And it was moving.”
Water began to pour from their backyard into a neighboring wheat field and with it much of the top soil off the Brenners’ garden. The slight drop in elevation between the two properties became a “waterfall,” Ruth Brenner said.
The fast-moving flood waters poured into gopher holes along the fence line, eroding the edge of the Brenners’ yard until large chunks of earth were loosened and carried away.
They could do little but keep an eye on the chickens belonging a neighbor who was out of town, which were wandering around in “chicken-breast deep water,” as well as their kittens, Ruth Brenner said. Neal Brenner grabbed a shovel and dug out some grass in a channel to help the water vacate his yard, which he credited as having prevented further damage to the foundation of his house.
Flooding peaked by around 8 p.m. Monday evening, but waters didn’t fully recede until Wednesday, Ruth Brenner said.
Neighbors did what they could to support each other, passing around pumps to remove the water that had rushed under their houses. County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry and county staff visited the area to inspect the damage and meet with property owners, residents said.
‘Our hands are tied’
At the Walla Walla County commissioner meeting last week, others spoke of their worries about the flooding.
“There’s significant damage being done, including probably 15 homes with basements that are flooded,” said resident Steve Frol. “Some are having their foundations eroded.
“But the problem is we’ve had two of these events in the last three years — and they’re supposed to be a 100-year floodplain.”
A number of residents speculated the area had become more vulnerable to flooding due to blockage in Cottonwood Creek, which they reported was due to logjams and gravel deposited from prior flooding, possibly exacerbated by a private footbridge built across the creek decades ago.
Commissioners asked Public Works Director Tony Garcia if he had an explanation for why the Old Milton Highway area had become so flood-prone.
“Just from my professional point of view, from what I have heard, from the 2020 flood on … the Cottonwood reach between Braden (Road) and Peppers Bridge (Road) just changed,” Garcia said.
Logjams and the like may be contributing to flooding, but it is likely exacerbated by sandbars and gravel bars left behind by the 2020 flood, Garcia said. A long-term solution to fundamental changes in the creek would have to involve a number of state agencies coming together to create a comprehensive plan.
Regardless of whatever agencies need to be involved, many residents called for some plan of action.
“I think Cottonwood Creek and Yellowhawk Creek really needs some professional attention,” said Bob Rupar, who owns two properties in the area, speaking about the two waterways that converge east and upstream from Old Milton Highway.
“The creeks need to be managed in such a way that they’re for the benefit of the people and the fish and every time that there’s some kind of an event, it doesn’t cause significant damage to the property owner,” Rupar said.
Some residents were concerned that getting any work done in the creek would be a Byzantine legal process, due to the number of stakeholders involved in overseeing the waterway and its protected trout populations.
Jim Vinti, who farms the wheat field that received the Brenners’ top soil, told commissioners he had reached out to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and been told of a long list of rules and regulations.
“But their ideas of how to maintain the creek and ours is two different things,” Vinti said. “I mean, they’re more interested in saving the fish in my estimation than they are of saving the land and people’s homes.”
Commissioner Greg Tompkins noted the county’s past difficulty in wrangling the numerous agencies and stakeholders involved in regulating waterways in the region.
“I almost think — and I don’t know for sure — but that these folks need to go to the governor’s office and tell him to, you know, get everybody in line and let’s get something solved,” Tompkins said. “But there’s too many people with their hands in the pot to really just say, ‘here’s the solution.’”
While commissioners made some suggestions as to what agencies and organizations property owners could reach out to, they also said there was little they could do themselves.
“Our hearts do go up to you, and we’re going to do everything we can to help,” Commissioner Todd Kimball said. “But again, our hands are tied in many ways by state law as to what we can and cannot do. And again, once you get into that stream, you’re dealing with Fish and Game, you’re dealing with state agencies. The county really has very little to do with the streams.”
