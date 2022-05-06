Residents are invited tour the new fire training tower at 300 Cayuse St. in Walla Walla during an open house on Tuesday, May 10.
Construction is nearly complete on this tree-story, 2,000-square-foot training tower near Washington Park.
Attendees will have a chance to walk through the new tower and see first hand how firefighters will be training, the city of Walla Walla announced in a release Friday, May 6.
The structure includes multiple control burn rooms, a rope rescue prop and a configurable search-and-rescue maze to name a few of the new features.
The training props can be used in multiple scenarios firefighters may face in a true emergency, and the tower is designed to give realistic training to prepare for any situation that could arise, according to the statement.
The new drill tower is replacing an older tower on that site, and the new structure will be a regional training center for Walla Walla and College Place fire departments as well as Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
The previous tower had been in operation since 1974 but was outdated for the newer techniques modern firefighters use now, according to the release.
The old tower did not meet national standards, so the three fire departments came together in a brainstorming session and eventually reached an agreement on the construction of the tower.
The agencies collaborated on the specifics and logistics of the tower that would meet the training needs of all three departments.
District 4 put up the initial funds to get the project started with a five-year financial reimbursement agreement from the cities of College Place and Walla Walla.
Local contractor ESF Solutions started building the tower in early 2022. The total cost of the facility is $894,734.
The new tower is designed to meet the training requirements set forth by The National Fire Protection Association and meets the federal, state and local standards for construction and operation.
Whether volunteer or career, firefighters train to the same standards and are governed by the same laws that mandate what equipment they must train on, according to the release. As follows is a list of some of the main training props found in the new tower that make it possible to meet these requirements.
- Multiple controlled burn rooms for live fire training
- Configurable search-and-rescue maze
- Multiple firefighter “get out alive” props
- Vertical ventilation prop
- High-angle rope rescue prop
- Standpipe and sprinkler props
- Multiple forcible-entry props
- Confined space/through-the-floor prop
