A new stretch of Walla Walla’s U.S. 12 corridor is set to open to traffic Friday afternoon after a weeklong delay.
The 11-mile stretch is the second to last piece of a lane-widening project intended to improve safety, road congestion and freight mobility between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities.
The opening of the new highway was delayed a week because of an equipment breakdown as crews were preparing lanes for marking.
That work picked back up this week, but crews were dealing with another equipment issue Friday morning.
Project manager Jeremy Peutz said the paint truck broke down early Friday morning but expected the fix would be quick.
He said the road would reopen by 4 p.m. Friday.
Traffic barrels and signage will guide drivers onto the new four-lane roadway starting near Frenchtown on the east and Touchet on the west. The road has a speed limit of 70 mph.
Peutz said work would continue in the area over the next several weeks, including demolishing the stretch of two-lane highway that will no longer be used.
He said drivers will see road closed signs near Cougar Crest on Old Highway 12.
Only local traffic can use the road, which was used in the recent local detour from U.S. 12, while the curve is realigned to meet up with the highway, Peutz said.
