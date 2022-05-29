DAYTON — A local political action committee will host a town hall meeting in Dayton on Thursday, June 2, to discuss the city’s wastewater treatment plant and find out more about progress on plans to upgrade the facility.
Neighbors United for Progress is organizing the meeting in the Dayton Elementary School multi-purpose room, 614 S. Third St., at 6 p.m.
The meeting comes after Dayton City Council rejected a proposal to purchase two parcels of land near the treatment plant on April 12. Securing that land had formed the crux of the council’s previous plan to address the yearslong need to upgrade the plant.
The city’s current treatment plan doesn’t meet Washington Department of Ecology’s standards, and the city could be fined if the issue isn’t addressed, according to the group’s release about the event.
Among panelists participating in the meeting Thursday will be Lucy Peterson of the state Department of Ecology, Anton Chiono of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford.
Dayton residents unable to join the meeting in person can attend online via Zoom at bit.ly/nuptownhall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.