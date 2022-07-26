Construction is well underway to widen and realign a portion of Mill Creek Road between 5 Mile and 7 Mile roads.
The project is still expected to be completed before the end of the year, despite the complications plaguing major construction projects due to supply chain issues.
Mill Creek Road is narrow for the amount and type of traffic it receives, according to county officials, and the construction underway is just one more phase in a yearslong effort to build out the roadway.
The $3.5 million project, which started in May, will slightly widen the road from 26 to 32 feet, with two 11-foot lanes having 5-foot paved shoulders on either side, said county Public Works Director Tony Garcia.
“It’s not quite a dedicated pedestrian/bike lane, but it gives extra capacity,” Garcia said.
5 Mile Road is also being realigned to match with Mill Creek Road.
In late March, Walla Walla County commissioners approved an approximately $2.3 million project to widen another portion of the road further to the east, between Blue Creek and Mill Creek bridges.
Because that portion of the project will use federal funds, the timeline for construction is much longer than normal, Garcia told commissioners at the time, and construction is not expected to begin prior to 2025.
