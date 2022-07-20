The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is under new command.
Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack assumed command of the local Army Corps district during a ceremony in Walla Walla on Friday, July 8.
Col. Aaron L. Dorf, deputy commander of the Corps’ Northwestern Division, officiated as Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers transferred command to KingSlack, according to a release. Childers served as the district commander for the past two years.
The Walla Walla District, established in 1948, encompasses more than 107,000 square miles in parts of six states — Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah. It is one of four districts within the Northwestern Division of the Corps.
The Walla Walla District is responsible for providing hydropower, environmental stewardship, flood risk management and recreation opportunities, and maintaining a commercial navigation channel in the Snake and Columbia rivers.
KingSlack most recently served as deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District, in Portland, Oregon, where the headquarters of the Northwestern Division is located.
