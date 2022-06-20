College Place has received a grant of more than $42,000 to help complete renovations at Lions Park, including new electrical and lighting systems.
The project is one of 25 selected for T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program. The grant was announced June 16 at Lions Park by T-Mobile representatives during the College Place farmers market.
While the city has been working to improve Lions Park, rising construction costs likely would have meant the components funded by T-Mobile would not have been implemented in the near future without the grant, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said in a brief interview.
He added that the improved lighting and electrical infrastructure will go a long way to changing the feel of the park, which serves as a hub for the College Place community.
“It’ll be transformational,” he said.
The city had applied for the grant with the assistance of the Blue Zones Project, a community non-profit with a branch in the Walla Walla Valley.
