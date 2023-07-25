The latest petition to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District had enough signatures to qualify for the general election ballot, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Of the 186 signatures submitted on Friday, June 30, 163 were found to be valid signatures from qualifying voters, Auditor Will Hutchens said in a letter to the library's board of directors.
At least 107 signatures, representing at least 10% of voters registered in the unincorporated areas of the county, were required.
“The next steps are in the library board’s hands now,” Hutchens said in an email on Monday, July 24.
Board Chair Jay Ball said he is working to draft a resolution that would put the issue on the ballot. After the document is reviewed by attorneys, Ball will call a special meeting for action by the board.
Ball said he will recommend the board approve the measure for the general election ballot, and he doesn’t expect pushback or delays.
“We really don’t have much of a choice, I’m told,” he said on Tuesday, July 25.
The deadline to get the issue on the ballot is Aug. 9.
Although the library’s new interim director decided to move some of the books that initially spurred the petition effort, Dayton resident and petitioner Jessica Ruffcorn said at a recent library board meeting that the effort to dissolve the library district would continue unless further changes were made.
Dissatisfied with the library’s governing board and the outcome of recent attempts to remove select books from library shelves, a group of residents led by Ruffcorn decided to collect signatures with the goal of putting the issue before voters in the Nov. 7 general election, as state law allows.
A rural library district like the one in Columbia County can be dissolved by a majority vote of county voters.
Ruffcorn declined to comment for this article.
If voters decide to dissolve the library district, all library materials would go to the state library and the building would be returned to the city of Dayton.
