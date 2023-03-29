Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners appointed Kevin Rust to succeed Michele Smith as a Board of Trustees member and secretary for the county’s rural library district.
Smith’s term expires Friday, March 31, and commissioners interviewed Smith and six additional candidates for the position at a meeting Monday, March 27.
The Board of Commissioners is responsible for appointing members to the library’s governing board, the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees hires and oversees the library director, who manages the operations of Dayton Memorial Library.
Library board Chair Jay Ball had recommended Smith’s reappointment in a letter to the county commissioners, which was obtained through a public records request. In the letter, Ball said Smith was recently appointed to serve an unexpired term and had the knowledge, skill and desire to serve a full term, which is five years.
Commissioner Marty Hall said in an interview that all seven applicants were strong options, but Rust, who told commissioners he sees the library as a gatekeeper of information and books as public stands, rose to the top.
“They're all civic-minded. They were all people that applied for the right reasons as far as wanting to serve the community in that capacity,” Hall said. “Kevin fits that description, as well. He’s community-minded and comes at it with the right heart.”
Hall said the number of applicants for the position wasn’t unusual, but there does seem to be more interest in the position with recent discussions about library content and policies.
At a meeting in October, the board decided to keep 11 books dealing with gender identity, sexual identity or anti-racism after requests for their removal and the ensuing review process. Throughout that process and since, community members have voiced their views on the books and library policies at the monthly board meetings. Now, some residents are leading an effort to dissolve the library district.
“It's no secret that the library has been in the news probably more than a library should be, and I'm sure that's had something to do with the interest of the candidates and the public, as well,” Hall said.
Hall and board Chair Ryan Rundell voted to appoint Rust to the library board, while Commissioner Jack Miller abstained from voting. Miller did not respond to a request for comment by deadline to explain the abstention.
Rust told the commissioners in his interview that he’s semi-retired from his family’s paperboard distribution business, Pasayten Inc., which he’s led as president and owner since 1993.
Rust, who has lived in Columbia County for just over three years, said he has the time and passion to serve on the library board.
Candidate interview
Beyond the basic questions about job history, community involvement and interest in the library board position, commissioners asked applicants questions about the library’s responsibility for providing information and role in the community in interviews Monday, March 27.
All candidates were asked the same questions, which were shared with the applicants in advance.
Asked if the library should be the “gatekeeper” of information in the community, Rust said yes.
“The director and ultimately the trustees are responsible for the gate and the library’s contents,” he said. “Both adults and children pass through the gate. It should be a safe place for both children and adults.”
Another question posed to applicants was: Should libraries discard neutrality on topics by taking public stands? Should the library promote books on certain topics, balance promotion efforts or not promote one side or the other of a topic?
In his response, Rust said that the library should remain neutral, but every book that is ordered is a public stand.
